Sports on TV
The Associated Press
All Times EDT
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, April 12
BOXING
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Francisco Vargas vs. Rod Salka, junior lightweights, at Indio, Calif.
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — European PGA Tour, Open de Espana, first round, at Madrid
10 a.m.
GOLF — European PGA Tour, Open de Espana, first round, at Madrid
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, first round, at Hilton Head Island, S.C.
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour, LOTTE Championship, second round, at Kapolei, Hawaii
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLB — Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs
7 p.m.
MLB — Regional coverage, N.Y. Yankees at Boston OR Colorado at Washington
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NBCSN — NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Game 1, Toronto at Boston
NHL - NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Game 1, New Jersey at Tampa Bay
7:30 p.m.
USA — NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Game 1, Columbus at Washington
9:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, Western Conference, first round, Game 1, Colorado at Nashville
10:30 p.m.
USA — NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, Western Conference, first round, Game 1, San Jose at Anaheim
SOCCER
3 p.m.
FS1 — UEFA Europa League, quarterfinal, 2nd leg, CSKA Moscow vs. Arsenal
FS2 — UEFA Europa League, quarterfinal, 2nd leg, Marseille vs. Leipzig
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — 2018 WNBA Draft, at New York
8 p.m.
ESPNU — 2018 WNBA Draft, at New York
