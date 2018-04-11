BC-TV SportsWatch,0273

Thursday, April 12

BOXING

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Francisco Vargas vs. Rod Salka, junior lightweights, at Indio, Calif.

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — European PGA Tour, Open de Espana, first round, at Madrid

10 a.m.

GOLF — European PGA Tour, Open de Espana, first round, at Madrid

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, first round, at Hilton Head Island, S.C.

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour, LOTTE Championship, second round, at Kapolei, Hawaii

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLB — Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs

7 p.m.

MLB — Regional coverage, N.Y. Yankees at Boston OR Colorado at Washington

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NBCSN — NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Game 1, Toronto at Boston

NHL - NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Game 1, New Jersey at Tampa Bay

7:30 p.m.

USA — NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Game 1, Columbus at Washington

9:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, Western Conference, first round, Game 1, Colorado at Nashville

10:30 p.m.

USA — NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, Western Conference, first round, Game 1, San Jose at Anaheim

SOCCER

3 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Europa League, quarterfinal, 2nd leg, CSKA Moscow vs. Arsenal

FS2 — UEFA Europa League, quarterfinal, 2nd leg, Marseille vs. Leipzig

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — 2018 WNBA Draft, at New York

8 p.m.

ESPNU — 2018 WNBA Draft, at New York

