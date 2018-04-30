BC-Transactions, Writethru,0696
Monday's Sports Transactions
By The Associated Press
BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned LF Joey Rickard to Norfolk (IL).
BOSTON RED SOX — Signed 3B Tony Renda to a minor league contract. Sent RHP Tyler Thornburg to Pawtucket (IL) for a rehab assignment.
DETROIT TIGERS — Placed LHP Daniel Norris on the 10-day DL. Recalled LHP Chad Bell from Toledo (IL).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned LHP Eric Stout to Omaha (PCL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP John Curtiss from Rochester (IL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Placed LHP Martin Perez on the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Jose Leclerc from Round Rock (PCL).
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Released OF Peter Bourjos.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed 2B DJ LeMahieu on the 10-day DL, retroactive to April 28. Optioned RHP Jeff Hoffman to Albuquerque (PCL). Reinstated OF Carlos Gonzalez from the 10-day DL.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled INF-OF Breyvic Valera from Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed SS Corey Seager on the 10-day DL.
MIAMI MARLINS — Placed RHP Tyler Cloyd on paternity leave. Reinstated RHP Dan Straily from the 10-day DL.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed RHP Victor Arano on the 10-day DL. Recalled LHP Zac Curtis from Lehigh Valley (IL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Austin Voth to Syracuse (IL). Recalled RHP Wander Suero from Syracuse.
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Francisco Rodriguez.
Can-Am League
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed INF Gerald Bautista. Released LHP Andres Caceres.
ROCKLAND BOULDERS — Signed RHP Matt Kostalos.
Frontier League
FLORENCE FREEDOM — Released LHP Dylan Badura, C Ryan Dickt, and INF Kendrick Gutierrez.
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed C Trey Fulton.
RIVER CITY RASCALS — Released 2B Blake Rowlett.
TRAVERSE CITY BEACH BUMS — Signed OF Isaac Bernard.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed LHP Jacob Hill and RHP Griffin Krieg.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Released OF Nick Delgado.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Suspended Minnesota Cayleb Jones for the first four games of the 2018 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with FB Austin Ramesh; DE Alec James; QB Chad Kanoff; PK Matt McCrane; DT Owen Obasuyi; TEs Alec Bloom and Andrew Vollert; Ss A.J. Howard, Jonathan Owens and Zeke Turner; CBs Elijah Battle, Deatrick Nichols and Tavierre Thomas; OL Will House, Austin Olsen and Brant Weiss; LBs Matthew Oplinger, Dennis Gardeck, Frank Ginda and Mike Needham; and WRs Trent Sherfield, Jalen Tolliver, Jonah Trinnaman and Corey Willis.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived LBs Carl Bradford and Connor Harris.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed QB Joel Stave. Exercised their fifth-year option on DB Damarious Randall. Waived WR Matt Hazel, DB Kai Nacua and WR Kasen Williams.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released QB Joe Callahan.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Re-signed RB Alfred Blue. Released TE Zach Conque, CB Bryce Jones, TE Ryan Malleck and LB Gimel President.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released P Brad Nortman and WR Jaelen Strong. Signed OL Tony Adams; DT Michael Hughes; DE Lyndon Johnson; OT KC McDermott, S C.J. Reavis; WRs Allen Lazard and Dorren Miller; CBs Dee Delaney, Tre Herndon and Quenton Meeks; and LBs Reggie Hunter, Darius Jackson and Andrew Motuapuaka.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Re-signed CB Terence Newman. Exercised their fifth-year option on CB Trae Waynes. Agreed to terms with DE Jonathan Wynn, QB Peter Pugals, FB Kamryn Pettway, S Tray Matthews, DT Curtis Cothran, G Chris Gonzalez, TE Tyler Hoppes, RBs Mike Boone and Roc Thomas, CBs Holton Hill and Trevon Mathis, LBs Garrett Dooley and Hercules Mata'afa and WRs Jeff Badet, Armanti Foreman, Korey Robertson and Jake Wieneke.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released S J.J. Wilcox.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Exercised the fifth-year option on DL Arik Armstead. Signed WR Steven Dunbar, TE Ross Dwelley, QB Jack Heneghan, OL Alan Knott, OL Jamar McGloster, DL Niles Scott and S Terrell Williams. Waived LB Jimmie Gilbert, LB Boseko Lokombo, DB Dexter McCoil, LB Donavin Newsom and CB Channing Stribling.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived OT Avery Young. Agreed to terms with QB Austin Allen, OL Cole Boozer, FB/TE Tanner Hudson, PK Trevor Moore, RB Shaun Wilson, Ss Godwin Igwebuike and Josh Liddell, WRs Sergio Bailey and Ervin Phillips, TEs Donnie Ernsberger and Jason Reese and DEs Demone Harris, Evan Perrizo and Antonio Simmons.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived QB Alex Tanney, DL Johnny Maxey and RB Khalfani Muhammad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Released DL A.J. Francis, Montori Hughes and Terrell McClain. Waived TE Chris Bazile, LB Cassanova McKinzy and DB James Sample.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Terminated the contract of president of hockey operations Ron Francis. Announced the resignation of pro scout and adviser Joe Nieuwendyk.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Announced general manager Lou Lamoriello will leave that role next season and transition to senior adviser.
COLLEGE
COLUMBIA INTERNATIONAL — Named Tony Stockman men's basketball coach.
DEPAUL — Signed women's basketball coach Doug Brunon to a contract extension through the 2023-24 season.
NEBRASKA — Announced junior men's basketball G Dachon Burke is transferring from Robert Morris.
PENNSYLVANIA — Promoted associate athletic director for operations Scott Ward to senior associate athletic director/chief operations officer.
VIRGINIA — Announced graduate senior DL Dylan Thompson has transferred from Ohio State.
WINTHROP — Named Jayson Gee associate head men's basketball coach.
