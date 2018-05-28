BC-Transactions, Writethru,0384
Monday's Sports Transactions
By The Associated Press
BASEBALL
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Designated RHP Ricardo Pinto for assignment. Placed INF Matt Davidson on the 10-day DL, retroactive to May 25. Selected the contract of INF Matt Skole from Charlotte (IL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Designated LHP Ian Krol for assignment. Recalled RHP Akeel Morris from Salt Lake (PCL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Claimed INF Taylor Motter off waivers from Seattle and assigned him to Rochester (IL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned OF John Andreoli to Tacoma (PCL). Activated OF Denard Span.
TEXAS RANGERS — Released RHP Kevin Jepsen.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — RHP Kris Medlen announced his retirement.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed OF Ronald Acuna Jr. on the 10-day DL. Recalled LHP Max Fried from Gwinnett (IL).
CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Justin Hancock to Iowa (PCL). Recalled RHP Luke Farrell from Iowa.
NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP AJ Ramos and INF Wilmer Flores on the 10-day DL; Ramos retroactive to May 27. Optioned C Tomas Nido to Binghamton (EL). Recalled 3B Phillip Evans and RHPs Hansel Robles and Gerson Bautista from Las Vegas (PCL). Reinstated C Kevin Plawecki from the 10-day DL. Sent 3B Todd Frazier to Las Vegas for a rehab assignment.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP Ivan Nova on the 10-day DL, retroactive to May 25. Recalled RHP Nick Kingham from Indianapolis (IL).
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Designated LHP Kyle McGrath for assignment. Placed OF Franchy Cordero on the 10-day DL. Reinstated OF Hunter Renfroe from the 10-day DL.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned INF Miguel Gomez to Richmond (EL). Designated LHP D.J. Snelten for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Derek Rodriguez from Sacramento (PCL). Signed RHP Taylor Hill and C Ryan Hanigan to minor league contracts.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent LHP Matt Grace to Harrisburg (EL) for a rehab assignment.
American Association
CHICAGO DOGS — Released OF Tony Rosselli.
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released C Jeffrey Sneed.
Can-Am League
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released LHP Mark Berube.
FOOTBALL
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released RB Jhurell Pressley.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Mario Kempe to a one-year, two-way contract.
