BC-Sports-Odds

Pregame.com Line

Major League Baseball

Tuesday

National League

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;LINE
Chicago;-180;at;CINCINNATI;+165
at NEW YORK;-113;Philadelphia;+103
Washington;-109;at;ATLANTA;-101
at MILWAUKEE;-129;St.;Louis;+119
Los Angeles;-170;at;ARIZONA;+158
Colorado;-116;at;SAN;DIEGO;+106

American League

Kansas City;-109;at;DETROIT;-101
at TORONTO;-170;Chicago;+158
at HOUSTON;-245;Baltimore;+225
at OAKLAND;-116;Texas;+106
at LOS ANGELES;-123;Cleveland;+113
at NEW YORK;-155;Tampa;Bay;+145

Interleague

at SAN FRANCISCO;-120;Seattle;+110
Boston;-250;at;MIAMI;+220

NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE;LINE;O/U;UNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA;9;(222½);Brooklyn
at CLEVELAND;1½;(223½);Toronto
at MIAMI;11½;(208½);Atlanta
at NEW YORK;1;(211);Orlando
at HOUSTON;OFF;(OFF);Washington
at MILWAUKEE;2;(207½);Boston
at OKLAHOMA CITY;3½;(222½);Golden;State
Charlotte;5;(216½);at;CHICAGO
Portland;8½;(208½);at;DALLAS
at DENVER;3½;(215½);Indiana
at UTAH;OFF;(OFF);LA;Lakers
at PHOENIX;OFF;(OFF);Sacramento
San Antonio;1;(210);at;LA;CLIPPERS

National Hockey League

Tuesday

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;LINE
at COLUMBUS;-233;Detroit;+213
Philadelphia;-158;at;NY;ISLANDERS;+148
at NEW JERSEY;-223;NY;Rangers;+203
at TAMPA BAY;OFF;Boston;OFF
Nashville;-127;at;FLORIDA;+117
at MONTREAL;OFF;Winnipeg;OFF
at CALGARY;-131;Arizona;+121
at VANCOUVER;OFF;Las;Vegas;OFF
at SAN JOSE;-174;Dallas;+162

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Log In Purchase a Subscription