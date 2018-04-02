BC-Sports-Odds
Major League Baseball
Tuesday
National League
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;LINE
|Chicago;-180;at;CINCINNATI;+165
|at NEW YORK;-113;Philadelphia;+103
|Washington;-109;at;ATLANTA;-101
|at MILWAUKEE;-129;St.;Louis;+119
|Los Angeles;-170;at;ARIZONA;+158
|Colorado;-116;at;SAN;DIEGO;+106
American League
|Kansas City;-109;at;DETROIT;-101
|at TORONTO;-170;Chicago;+158
|at HOUSTON;-245;Baltimore;+225
|at OAKLAND;-116;Texas;+106
|at LOS ANGELES;-123;Cleveland;+113
|at NEW YORK;-155;Tampa;Bay;+145
Interleague
|at SAN FRANCISCO;-120;Seattle;+110
|Boston;-250;at;MIAMI;+220
NBA
Tuesday
|FAVORITE;LINE;O/U;UNDERDOG
|at PHILADELPHIA;9;(222½);Brooklyn
|at CLEVELAND;1½;(223½);Toronto
|at MIAMI;11½;(208½);Atlanta
|at NEW YORK;1;(211);Orlando
|at HOUSTON;OFF;(OFF);Washington
|at MILWAUKEE;2;(207½);Boston
|at OKLAHOMA CITY;3½;(222½);Golden;State
|Charlotte;5;(216½);at;CHICAGO
|Portland;8½;(208½);at;DALLAS
|at DENVER;3½;(215½);Indiana
|at UTAH;OFF;(OFF);LA;Lakers
|at PHOENIX;OFF;(OFF);Sacramento
|San Antonio;1;(210);at;LA;CLIPPERS
National Hockey League
Tuesday
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;LINE
|at COLUMBUS;-233;Detroit;+213
|Philadelphia;-158;at;NY;ISLANDERS;+148
|at NEW JERSEY;-223;NY;Rangers;+203
|at TAMPA BAY;OFF;Boston;OFF
|Nashville;-127;at;FLORIDA;+117
|at MONTREAL;OFF;Winnipeg;OFF
|at CALGARY;-131;Arizona;+121
|at VANCOUVER;OFF;Las;Vegas;OFF
|at SAN JOSE;-174;Dallas;+162
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
