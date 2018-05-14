BC-TV SportsWatch,0124
Tuesday, May 15
CYCLING
4:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Amgen Tour of California, stage 3, King City to Laguna Seca, Calif.
GOLF
8 p.m.
GOLF — World Long Drive Tour, AK-CHIN Smash In the Sun, at Maricopa, Ariz.
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
FS1 — St. Louis at Minnesota
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — NBA Draft Lottery, at Chicago
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — NBA playoffs, Eastern Conference finals, Game 2, Cleveland at Boston
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
NBCSN — NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, Eastern Conference finals, Game 3, Tampa Bay at Washington
