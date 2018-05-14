BC-TV SportsWatch,0124

Sports on TV

The Associated Press

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, May 15

CYCLING

4:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Amgen Tour of California, stage 3, King City to Laguna Seca, Calif.

GOLF

8 p.m.

GOLF — World Long Drive Tour, AK-CHIN Smash In the Sun, at Maricopa, Ariz.

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

FS1 — St. Louis at Minnesota

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — NBA Draft Lottery, at Chicago

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — NBA playoffs, Eastern Conference finals, Game 2, Cleveland at Boston

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

NBCSN — NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, Eastern Conference finals, Game 3, Tampa Bay at Washington

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Log In Purchase a Subscription