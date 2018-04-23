BC-Sports-Odds

Pregame.com Line

Major League Baseball

Tuesday

National League

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;LINE
Atlanta;-125;at;CINCINNATI;+115
at PHILADELPHIA;-106;Arizona;-104
at ST. LOUIS;-168;New;York;+158
at COLORADO;OFF;San;Diego;OFF
at Los Angeles;-250;Miami;+220
Washington;-119;at;SAN;FRANCISCO;+109

American League

at CHICAGO;OFF;Seattle;OFF
at NEW YORK;-128;Minnesota;+118
at BALTIMORE;-109;Tampa;Bay;-101
Boston;-117;at;TORONTO;+107
Oakland;-115;at;TEXAS;+105
at HOUSTON;-148;Los;Angeles;+138

Interleague

at CLEVELAND;-115;Chicago;Cubs;+105
at PITTSBURGH;-158;Detroit;+148
Milwaukee;-125;at;KANSAS;CITY;+115

NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE;LINE;O/U;UNDERDOG
at BOSTON;2½;(204½);Milwaukee
at PHILADELPHIA;10;(211);Miami
at GOLDEN STATE;11;(204½);San;Antonio

Wednesday

at TORONTO;7;(214½);Washington
at CLEVELAND;6½;(205);Indiana

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

