BC-TV SportsWatch,0412

Sports on TV

The Associated Press

All Times EDT

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, May 6

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Series, Acura Sports Car Challenge at Mid-Ohio, at Lexington, Ohio

2 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, AAA 400 Drive for Autism, at Dover, Del.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

11:30 p.m.

NBCSN — AVP Tour, FIVB Huntington Beach Open, at Huntington Beach, Calif. (same-day tape)

BOWLING

Noon

ESPN — PBA Tour, League semifinals, at Portland, Maine (taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida at Texas A&M

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arkansas at LSU

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

11:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Beach Volleyball Tournament, second semifinal, at Gulf Shores, Ala.

2 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Beach Volleyball Tournament, championship, at Gulf Shores, Ala.

DRAG RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA, Southern Nationals, qualifying, at Commerce, Ga. (taped)

6 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA, Southern Nationals, finals, at Commerce, Ga. (same-day tape)

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — European PGA Tour, GolfSixes, Day 2, at St. Albans, England

1 p.m.

GOLF- PGA Tour, Wells Fargo Championship, final round, at Charlotte, N.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour, Wells Fargo Championship, final round, at Charlotte, N.C.

GOLF — Champions Tour, Insperity Invitational, final round, at The Woodlands, Texas

5:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Texas Classic, final round, at The Colony, Texas

MLB 

1 p.m.

MLB —  Cleveland at NY. Yankees

4 p.m.

ATTSW — Houston at Arizona

ESPN — L.A. Dodgers vs. San Diego, at Monterrey, Mexico

8 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis

NBA 

3:30 p.m.

ABC — NBA playoffs, Western Conference semifinal, Game 4, Golden State at New Orleans

8 p.m.

TNT — NBA playoffs, Western Conference semifinal, Game 4, Houston at Utah

NHL 

3 p.m.

NBC — NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, Eastern Conference, semifinal, Game 5, Boston at Tampa Bay

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, Western Conference, semifinal, Game 6, Vegas at San Jose

SOCCER

8:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League, Manchester City vs. Huddersfield Town

11:30 a.m.

CNBC — Premier League, Arsenal vs. Burnley

NBCSN — Premier League, Chelsea vs. Liverpool

