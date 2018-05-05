BC-TV SportsWatch,0412
Sports on TV
The Associated Press
All Times EDT
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, May 6
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Series, Acura Sports Car Challenge at Mid-Ohio, at Lexington, Ohio
2 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, AAA 400 Drive for Autism, at Dover, Del.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
11:30 p.m.
NBCSN — AVP Tour, FIVB Huntington Beach Open, at Huntington Beach, Calif. (same-day tape)
BOWLING
Noon
ESPN — PBA Tour, League semifinals, at Portland, Maine (taped)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida at Texas A&M
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Arkansas at LSU
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
11:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Beach Volleyball Tournament, second semifinal, at Gulf Shores, Ala.
2 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Beach Volleyball Tournament, championship, at Gulf Shores, Ala.
DRAG RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA, Southern Nationals, qualifying, at Commerce, Ga. (taped)
6 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA, Southern Nationals, finals, at Commerce, Ga. (same-day tape)
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — European PGA Tour, GolfSixes, Day 2, at St. Albans, England
1 p.m.
GOLF- PGA Tour, Wells Fargo Championship, final round, at Charlotte, N.C.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour, Wells Fargo Championship, final round, at Charlotte, N.C.
GOLF — Champions Tour, Insperity Invitational, final round, at The Woodlands, Texas
5:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Texas Classic, final round, at The Colony, Texas
MLB
1 p.m.
MLB — Cleveland at NY. Yankees
4 p.m.
ATTSW — Houston at Arizona
ESPN — L.A. Dodgers vs. San Diego, at Monterrey, Mexico
8 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago Cubs at St. Louis
NBA
3:30 p.m.
ABC — NBA playoffs, Western Conference semifinal, Game 4, Golden State at New Orleans
8 p.m.
TNT — NBA playoffs, Western Conference semifinal, Game 4, Houston at Utah
NHL
3 p.m.
NBC — NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, Eastern Conference, semifinal, Game 5, Boston at Tampa Bay
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, Western Conference, semifinal, Game 6, Vegas at San Jose
SOCCER
8:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League, Manchester City vs. Huddersfield Town
11:30 a.m.
CNBC — Premier League, Arsenal vs. Burnley
NBCSN — Premier League, Chelsea vs. Liverpool
