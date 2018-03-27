BC-BBO--Spring Training Glance

Major League Baseball

By The Associated Press

At A Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

;W;L;Pct.
Boston;22;9;0.710
Houston;21;9;0.700
Cleveland;19;13;0.594
Baltimore;17;12;0.586
New York;18;13;0.581
Chicago;16;12;0.571
Kansas City;16;13;0.552
Seattle;15;14;0.517
Oakland;14;15;0.483
Minnesota;13;14;0.481
Tampa Bay;14;16;0.467
Detroit;13;15;0.464
Los Angeles;14;19;0.424
Toronto;13;18;0.419
Texas;8;22;0.267

NATIONAL LEAGUE

;W;L;Pct.
Milwaukee;19;12;0.613
San Diego;15;10;0.600
St. Louis;17;12;0.586
Chicago;19;14;0.576
Miami;15;13;0.536
Los Angeles;16;15;0.516
Arizona;15;15;0.500
San Francisco;14;16;0.467
Washington;13;16;0.448
Philadelphia;13;17;0.433
Colorado;12;16;0.429
Atlanta;13;18;0.419
Pittsburgh;11;19;0.367
New York;10;18;0.357
Cincinnati;10;20;0.333

___

Tuesday's Games

Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 1

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 5

Boston 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Cincinnati at Texas, cancelled

Houston 8, Milwaukee 1

Seattle vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Miami 22, Miami-Fla 2

Cleveland vs. Arizona at Phoenix, 3:40 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Toronto at Montreal, QC, Canada, 7:07 p.m.

Braves Futures vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, GA, 7:35 p.m.

Oakland vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, CA, 9:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers at Los Angeles, CA, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Chicago Cubs vs. Miami at , 12:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Detroit at , 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets at , 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Baltimore at , 3:05 p.m.

Houston vs. Texas at , 3:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Toronto at , 3:37 p.m.

Boston vs. Tampa Bay at , 4 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Oakland at , 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. San Diego at , 4:10 p.m.

Washington vs. Cincinnati at , 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Atlanta at , 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City at , 4:15 p.m.

San Francisco vs. L.A. Dodgers at , 7:08 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Seattle at , 10:10 p.m.

Colorado vs. Arizona at , 10:10 p.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Log In Purchase a Subscription