BC-BBO--Spring Training Glance

AMERICAN LEAGUE
|;W;L;Pct.
|Boston;22;9;0.710
|Houston;21;9;0.700
|Cleveland;19;13;0.594
|Baltimore;17;12;0.586
|New York;18;13;0.581
|Chicago;16;12;0.571
|Kansas City;16;13;0.552
|Seattle;15;14;0.517
|Oakland;14;15;0.483
|Minnesota;13;14;0.481
|Tampa Bay;14;16;0.467
|Detroit;13;15;0.464
|Los Angeles;14;19;0.424
|Toronto;13;18;0.419
|Texas;8;22;0.267
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|;W;L;Pct.
|Milwaukee;19;12;0.613
|San Diego;15;10;0.600
|St. Louis;17;12;0.586
|Chicago;19;14;0.576
|Miami;15;13;0.536
|Los Angeles;16;15;0.516
|Arizona;15;15;0.500
|San Francisco;14;16;0.467
|Washington;13;16;0.448
|Philadelphia;13;17;0.433
|Colorado;12;16;0.429
|Atlanta;13;18;0.419
|Pittsburgh;11;19;0.367
|New York;10;18;0.357
|Cincinnati;10;20;0.333
___
Tuesday's Games
Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 1
Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 5
Boston 4, Chicago Cubs 2
Cincinnati at Texas, cancelled
Houston 8, Milwaukee 1
Seattle vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Miami 22, Miami-Fla 2
Cleveland vs. Arizona at Phoenix, 3:40 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Toronto at Montreal, QC, Canada, 7:07 p.m.
Braves Futures vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, GA, 7:35 p.m.
Oakland vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, CA, 9:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers at Los Angeles, CA, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
No games scheduled
Thursday's Games
Chicago Cubs vs. Miami at , 12:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Detroit at , 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets at , 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Baltimore at , 3:05 p.m.
Houston vs. Texas at , 3:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Toronto at , 3:37 p.m.
Boston vs. Tampa Bay at , 4 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. Oakland at , 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. San Diego at , 4:10 p.m.
Washington vs. Cincinnati at , 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Atlanta at , 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City at , 4:15 p.m.
San Francisco vs. L.A. Dodgers at , 7:08 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Seattle at , 10:10 p.m.
Colorado vs. Arizona at , 10:10 p.m.
