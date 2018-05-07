BC-Sports-Odds

Pregame.com Line

Major League Baseball

Tuesday

National League

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;LINE
at PHILADELPHIA;-188;San;Francisco;+173
at CINCINNATI;-140;New;York;+130
at CHICAGO;-235;Miami;+215
Washington;-129;at;SAN;DIEGO;+119
at Los Angeles;-130;Arizona;+120

American League

at NEW YORK;-195;Boston;+180
at BALTIMORE;-143;Kansas;City;+133
Seattle;-121;at;TORONTO;+111
at TEXAS;-155;Detroit;+145
Houston;-125;at;OAKLAND;+115

Interleague

at ST. LOUIS;-192;Minnesota;+177
at TAMPA BAY;-127;Atlanta;+117
Cleveland;-194;at;MILWAUKEE;+179
Pittsburgh;-139;at;CHICAGO;WS;+129
at COLORADO;-140;LA;Angels;+130

NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE;LINE;O/U;UNDERDOG
at HOUSTON;12;(207½);Utah
at GOLDEN STATE;11½;(226½);New;Orleans

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

