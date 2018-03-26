BC-BBO--Spring Training Glance
Major League Baseball
By The Associated Press
At A Glance
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|;W;L;Pct.
|Boston;20;9;0.690
|Houston;19;9;0.679
|Cleveland;19;12;0.613
|Baltimore;17;12;0.586
|Chicago;16;12;0.571
|New York;17;13;0.567
|Kansas City;16;13;0.552
|Seattle;15;14;0.517
|Tampa Bay;14;15;0.483
|Minnesota;13;14;0.481
|Oakland;13;15;0.464
|Detroit;12;15;0.444
|Toronto;13;17;0.433
|Los Angeles;13;19;0.406
|Texas;7;22;0.241
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|;W;L;Pct.
|Milwaukee;19;10;0.655
|Chicago;19;12;0.613
|San Diego;15;10;0.600
|St. Louis;16;12;0.571
|Miami;15;13;0.536
|Los Angeles;16;14;0.533
|San Francisco;14;15;0.483
|Arizona;14;15;0.483
|Washington;13;16;0.448
|Atlanta;13;17;0.433
|Philadelphia;13;17;0.433
|Colorado;12;16;0.429
|Pittsburgh;11;19;0.367
|New York;10;18;0.357
|Cincinnati;10;19;0.345
___
Monday's Games
N.Y. Mets 3, Las Vegas 1
Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 3
Tampa Bay 2, Detroit 2
Baltimore vs. Norfolk at Norfolk, VA, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Charlotte at Charlotte, NC, 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Omaha at Papillion, NE, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Toronto at Montreal, QC, Canada, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, GA, 7:35 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Texas at Arlington, TX, 8:05 p.m.
San Diego vs. El Paso at El Paso, TX, 8:05 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Houston at Houston, TX, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Arizona at Phoenix, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers at Los Angeles, CA, 10:10 p.m.
Oakland vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, CA, 10:15 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Detroit vs. Tampa Bay at St. Petersburg, Fla., 12:35 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Houston at Houston, TX, 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Texas at Arlington, TX, 2:05 p.m.
Miami-Fla vs. Miami at Miami, Fla., 3:10 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Arizona at Phoenix, 3:40 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 4:05 p.m.
Seattle vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Toronto at Montreal, QC, Canada, 7:07 p.m.
Braves Futures vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, GA, 7:35 p.m.
Oakland vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, CA, 9:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers at Los Angeles, CA, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
No games scheduled
