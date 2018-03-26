BC-BBO--Spring Training Glance

AMERICAN LEAGUE

;W;L;Pct.
Boston;20;9;0.690
Houston;19;9;0.679
Cleveland;19;12;0.613
Baltimore;17;12;0.586
Chicago;16;12;0.571
New York;17;13;0.567
Kansas City;16;13;0.552
Seattle;15;14;0.517
Tampa Bay;14;15;0.483
Minnesota;13;14;0.481
Oakland;13;15;0.464
Detroit;12;15;0.444
Toronto;13;17;0.433
Los Angeles;13;19;0.406
Texas;7;22;0.241

NATIONAL LEAGUE

;W;L;Pct.
Milwaukee;19;10;0.655
Chicago;19;12;0.613
San Diego;15;10;0.600
St. Louis;16;12;0.571
Miami;15;13;0.536
Los Angeles;16;14;0.533
San Francisco;14;15;0.483
Arizona;14;15;0.483
Washington;13;16;0.448
Atlanta;13;17;0.433
Philadelphia;13;17;0.433
Colorado;12;16;0.429
Pittsburgh;11;19;0.367
New York;10;18;0.357
Cincinnati;10;19;0.345

Monday's Games

N.Y. Mets 3, Las Vegas 1

Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 3

Tampa Bay 2, Detroit 2

Baltimore vs. Norfolk at Norfolk, VA, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Charlotte at Charlotte, NC, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Omaha at Papillion, NE, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Toronto at Montreal, QC, Canada, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, GA, 7:35 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Texas at Arlington, TX, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. El Paso at El Paso, TX, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Houston at Houston, TX, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Arizona at Phoenix, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers at Los Angeles, CA, 10:10 p.m.

Oakland vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, CA, 10:15 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit vs. Tampa Bay at St. Petersburg, Fla., 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Houston at Houston, TX, 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Texas at Arlington, TX, 2:05 p.m.

Miami-Fla vs. Miami at Miami, Fla., 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Arizona at Phoenix, 3:40 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 4:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Toronto at Montreal, QC, Canada, 7:07 p.m.

Braves Futures vs. Atlanta at Atlanta, GA, 7:35 p.m.

Oakland vs. San Francisco at San Francisco, CA, 9:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. L.A. Dodgers at Los Angeles, CA, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

