BC-Sports-Odds

Pregame.com Line

Major League Baseball

Tuesday

National League

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;LINE
at PITTSBURGH;-140;Colorado;+130
at NEW YORK;-105;Washington;-105
Philadelphia;-106;at;ATLANTA;-104
at MILWAUKEE;-150;Cincinnati;+140
at CHICAGO;-124;St.;Louis;+114
at ARIZONA;-133;San;Francisco;+123
Los Angeles;-196;at;SAN;DIEGO;+181

American League

at DETROIT;-107;Baltimore;-103
at TORONTO;-188;Kansas;City;+173
Cleveland;-198;at;MINNESOTA;+183
at TAMPA BAY;OFF;Texas;OFF
at OAKLAND;-165;Chicago;+155
at LOS ANGELES;-154;Boston;+144
Houston;-167;at;SEATTLE;+157

Interleague

at NY YANKEES;-275;Miami;+245

NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE;LINE;O/U;UNDERDOG
at TORONTO;6½;(215);Washington
at BOSTON;2½;(197½);Milwaukee
at PORTLAND;6½;(214);New;Orleans

Wednesday

at CLEVELAND;8;(209);Indiana
at OKLAHOMA CITY;4;(206½);Utah
at HOUSTON;10½;(212½);Minnesota

National Hockey League

Tuesday

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;LINE
at COLUMBUS;-135;Washington;+125
at MINNESOTA;-111;Winnipeg;+101
at LOS ANGELES;-123;Las;Vegas;+113

Wednesday

Pittsburgh;-138;at;PHILADELPHIA;+128

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Log In Purchase a Subscription