BC-Sports-Odds

Pregame.com Line

Major League Baseball

Friday

National League

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;LINE
at PHILADELPHIA;-156;New;York;+146
at PITTSBURGH;-138;San;Francisco;+128
Atlanta;-135;at;MIAMI;+125
at COLORADO;OFF;Milwaukee;OFF
Washington;-190;at;ARIZONA;+175
St. Louis;-145;at;SAN;DIEGO;+135
at Los Angeles;-215;Cincinnati;+195

American League

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;LINE
at BALTIMORE;-120;Tampa;Bay;+110
at NEW YORK;OFF;Oakland;OFF
Boston;-185;at;TORONTO;+170
at CLEVELAND;-235;Kansas;City;+215
Seattle;-143;at;DETROIT;+133
at HOUSTON;-250;Texas;+220
at LOS ANGELES;-170;Minnesota;+158

Interleague

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;LINE
at CHICAGO CUBS;-230;Chicago;WS;+210

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE;LINE;O/U;UNDERDOG
Cleveland;1;(203);at;BOSTON

Monday

FAVORITE;LINE;O/U;UNDERDOG;
at HOUSTON;2;(224);Golden;State

National Hockey League

Friday

FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;LINE
at TAMPA BAY;-175;Washington;+163

