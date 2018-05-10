BC-Sports-Odds
Major League Baseball
Friday
National League
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA;-156;New;York;+146
|at PITTSBURGH;-138;San;Francisco;+128
|Atlanta;-135;at;MIAMI;+125
|at COLORADO;OFF;Milwaukee;OFF
|Washington;-190;at;ARIZONA;+175
|St. Louis;-145;at;SAN;DIEGO;+135
|at Los Angeles;-215;Cincinnati;+195
American League
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;LINE
|at BALTIMORE;-120;Tampa;Bay;+110
|at NEW YORK;OFF;Oakland;OFF
|Boston;-185;at;TORONTO;+170
|at CLEVELAND;-235;Kansas;City;+215
|Seattle;-143;at;DETROIT;+133
|at HOUSTON;-250;Texas;+220
|at LOS ANGELES;-170;Minnesota;+158
Interleague
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS;-230;Chicago;WS;+210
NBA
Sunday
|FAVORITE;LINE;O/U;UNDERDOG
|Cleveland;1;(203);at;BOSTON
Monday
|FAVORITE;LINE;O/U;UNDERDOG;
|at HOUSTON;2;(224);Golden;State
National Hockey League
Friday
|FAVORITE;LINE;UNDERDOG;LINE
|at TAMPA BAY;-175;Washington;+163
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
